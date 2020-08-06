Covid-19 has distracted us from the looming threat of Brexit
Smart Money: Brexit is back – here are the five things you need to know
Sow pigs at a farm in Yorkshire in the UK. The EU will want to ensure that British goods entering the Republic via the North are subject to appropriate customs checks and meet safety standards. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
This time last year the economic concern was all about Brexit and the fear of a no-deal exit by the UK from the EU last December. Now, understandably, it is all about Covid-19. But what finance minister Paschal Donohoe referred to this week as the “shadow of Brexit” remains and in all the coverage of the Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK, one key thing is being missed.
It is that whether there is a trade deal or not, the UK is leaving the EU single market next December and this means change and costs for businesses and the economy.