Council tells Johnny Ronan firm to keep the noise down at D4 Embassy venue

Dublin City Council has told a company owned by developer, Johnny Ronan to keep the noise down in its planned new “live-work” venture at Mr Ronan’s luxury Embassy House in Dublin 4.

Mr Ronan’s RGRE Embassy Ltd has secured planning permission for the live-work proposal at No 32 Burlington Road after the company almost halved the quantum of office space proposed from 353sq m (3,799sq ft) to 187sq m (2,012sq ft) due to concerns expressed by the planning authority.

The live-work split is now 65 per cent residential and 35 per cent office and the council planning report states that this is acceptable “and the revised proposal is more reflective of a live-work unit”.

Noise condition

As part of the permission, the city council has included a condition in the interests of residential amenity that noise from the commercial use shall not be so loud, so continuous, so repeated or of such duration that would annoy people in the neighbourhood.

The detached six-bedroom house is currently for rent through AirBNB, costing over €1,000 per night at peak season. A number of locals had objected to the Ronan live-work plan.

The council has inserted the noise condition after locals last year claimed in objections to the planning department that the property was being used as a noisy party venue.

Third party objectors now have the option of appealing the council decision to An Bord Pleanála.