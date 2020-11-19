Council row over Coolock site raises vital questions about housing policy
Smart Money: Will Oscar Traynor houses be delayed for years? Or is there a way forward?
If the model moves away from public/private partnerships, this involves the private sector being involved as contractors, building properties, but not as developers of public land. Photograph: iStock
A computer-generated image of the Oscar Traynor development as planned.
The decision by Dublin city councillors to stop the sale of land beside Oscar Traynor Road, a few miles north of Dublin city centre, to a private developer has scuppered plans for a 853-unit private/public development. It also displays the big questions about the future of Irish housing policy. How do we build homes quickly and affordably? Either way, this will be seen as an important moment in Irish housing policy.
So what does this long-running saga tell us ?