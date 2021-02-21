Could your employer insist you are vaccinated before you re-enter the workplace?
Smart Money: Employees will face very different workplaces in the wake of Covid-19
Vaccinator Niamh Donohoe at the DCU mass vaccination centre.
A London plumbing company recently advertised for new staff on a “no jab, no job” policy. But can your employer insist you are vaccinated, or oblige you to get tested as you enter the workplace?
Employers in the UK – like the plumber – have drawn back a bit from initial bullish positions and legal and employment exports here say that a complicated new situation is now emerging in workplaces in relation to vaccination and testing.