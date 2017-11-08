Cost of housing in Dublin rises 87% since bottom of market

The cost of buying a home in Dublin has climbed by a staggering 87 per cent since the bottom of the property market in the post-crash period was recorded in 2013, new data has revealed.

The rate at which house prices are climbing has accelerated and jumped by 12.8 per cent in the year to the end of September according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The fresh figures compares with an increase of 11.8 per cent in the year to the end of August and an increase of 8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2016.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 12.2 per cent in the year to September with house prices climbing by 12.4 per cent and the cost of apartments going up by 11.4 per cent.

The highest house price growth in the capital was recorded in Dublin City where price climbed by 13.9 per cent. In contrast, the lowest growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, with house prices rising 9.9 per cent.

Residential property prices in outside of Dublin were 13.2 per cent higher in the year to September.

House prices increased 12.8 per cent over the period.

The west region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 16.5 per cent.

The mid-west region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 9.8 per cent.

Apartment prices outside of Dublin went up by 15.5 per cent in the period.

Overall, the national index is 23.7 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 24.5 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 29.9 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

From the trough in early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 70.2 per cent. In the same period, Dublin residential property prices have increased 87. per cent whilst residential property prices excluding Dublin are 61.4 per cent higher.