Corporation tax windfalls must go to cut debt or boost rainy day fund – OECD

Any new government should use further corporation tax windfalls to cut the Republic’s €200 billion national debt or boost its rainy day fund, experts warn.

Global think tank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), predicts in a report published on Thursday that the Republic’s wealth will grow over the next two years while unemployment will continue falling.

The organisation says that unexpected windfalls from taxes on corporate profits have helped improve government finances in recent years, but the State has used the cash to cover over spending on health and social welfare.

“Going forward, the government should commit to transferring windfall tax revenues to pay down general government debt or to the rainy day fund,” the OECD report says.

Corporation tax hit almost €11 billion last year, enough to fund the Republic’s education system, according to outgoing Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

The organisation also says that the government should rein in spending in the light of Brexit, which the body believes is one of the risks facing the Republic’s economy.

Competition

Its report, OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020, warns that competition from other countries and the organisation’s own move to reform global tax rules could make the Republic less attractive to the multinationals on which it depends heavily for jobs.

“This highlights the importance of fostering technological adoption and productivity in domestic firms as well as further skill improvements in the workforce,” the document says.

The OECD predicts that gross domestic product, a measure of all the wealth produced in the Republic, will grow by 3.6 per cent this year and 3.3 per cent in 2021.

Unemployment, which is now around 5 per cent, will fall more slowly that in recent years, but to what the organisation calls “historically low” levels.

“Labour market tightening will stoke wage pressures, especially in those areas where labour shortages are most acute,” the report predicts.