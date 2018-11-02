Corporation tax receipts now running €1bn ahead of target

Coporation tax receipts hit a record €6.7 billion in October, more than €1 billion above the Department of Finance’s target for the year, the latest exchequer returns show.

The unexpected windfall means the Government’s overall tax take is now nearly €600 million ahead target for the year.

The latest figures for October show corporation tax generated a record €6.7 billion during the first 10 months of the year.

This was 24 per cent or €1.3 billion up in year-on-year terms and 19 per cent ahead of target for the year.

Receipts from the business tax totalled €1.6 billion in October alone, which was 96 per cent or €773 million head of official forecasts.

“This is chiefly due to the higher-than-profiled payments from large companies which was signalled to this department by the Revenue Commissioners earlier in the year and included in Budget 2019,” the department said.

Revenue generated from the business tax has doubled since 2015, and is on course to be close to €9 billion this year.

The Government has been repeatedly warned not to use the current windfall to fund permanent spending measures given the increasingly uncertain economic outlook internationally.

The stronger-than-expected corporation tax receipts in October put the Government finances back on target for the first time in several months.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government collected €42.1 billion in tax so far this year. This was €594 million (1.4 per cent) above profile for the year.

Income tax generated just under €16.3 billion, which was roughly on target for the year and over €1 billion up on last year, reflecting the strong level of employment growth in the economy.

VAT, which reflects conditions in the retail sector, came in marginally below target at €11.8 billion, but was significantly up on last year.