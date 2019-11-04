Corporation tax receipts hit record €6.9bn in October

Coporation tax receipts hit a record of €6.9 billion for the year in October, more than a €660 million ahead of the Government’s target, the latest exchequer returns show.

The figures show receipts from the business tax totalled €6.88 billion in October, 10.6 per ahead of what had been forecast.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe had expected a dip in receipts this year on account of a large “one off” payment made by a single company last November.

However, the windfall, which is linked to the onshoring of assets here and increased corporate profitability generally, has continued.

Corporation tax receipts have more than doubled since 2015 but nearly 50 per cent of the total comes from just 10 firms, understood to include tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Dell, Google and Oracle.

As a result, the Government has been warned not to use the excess revenue to fund permanent spending measures.

The exchequer numbers show the Government’s total tax take for the first 10 months of the year was just under €45 billion. This was €706 million (1.6 per cent) above profile for the year.

Income tax, the Government’s largest tax channel, generated just under €17.6 billion, which was €1.3 billion up on last year’s total at this stage, reflecting the strong level of employment growth in the economy.

VAT, which reflects the strength of retail sales, came in marginally below target at €12.5 billion, but was significantly up on last year. Excise duty also came ahead of target at just under €4.9 billion.

The figures pointed to an exchequer deficit of just under €1.7 billion for October, compared to a €2.7 billion deficit at this stage last year. The €998 million year-on-year improvement is driven by increases across all revenue streams, the Department of Finance said.

The Government is on course to run a budget surplus this year for only the second time in 12 years.