Corporation tax keeps public finances on target in April

Tax receipts for the first four months of the year were broadly in line with projections, the latest exchequer returns show.

The figures show the Government has collected close to €15.6 billion in taxes so far this year, 5.7 per cent up on last year’s tally at this stage, reflecting the continuing strength of the Irish economy.

Nonetheless the total was marginally below (€26 million) what the Department of Finance had targeted.

While income tax and VAT brought in less than expected, the total tax take was boosted by a better-than-expected return from corporation tax, which has generated record revenues in recent years.

Income tax, the Goverment largest tax stream, generated €6.9 billion, which was €173 million or 2.4 per cent below target. Vat, meanwhile, which reflects conditions in the retail sector, came in at €4.9 billion, which was 3.7 per cent or €191 million less than expected.

Corporation tax generated €468 million during the period, which was 50 per cent or € 157 million above target. However, the bulk of revenue from the business tax does not flow in until later in the year.

The other main tax stream, excise duty, which was behind target for most of last year due to the introduction of plain packaging for tobacco products, generated just under €2 billion, which was €142 million above profile.

Overall, the figures pointed to an exchequer deficit of €3.2 billion for April. This compares to a deficit of €3.4 billion in the same period last year.

Non-voted expenditure was just over €4 billion, which was up nearly 3 per cent or €115 million on last year.

“This increase remains mainly driven by a greater EU contribution due to both Ireland’s increased share of EU obligations and the timing of funds called up by the Commission,” the department said.