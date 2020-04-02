Precise economic forecasting now is well nigh impossible. It all depends on the path of the virus, the success of efforts to control it and, crucially, when and how restrictions are lifted. Large parts of the economy are shut down – key now is when they can reopen, an also whether they can get back to something like normal operation, or whether ongoing restrictions damage trading and hinder the recovery. Already unemployment has surged and there are signs of a cash crunch across the business sector – bills not being paid, in turn meaning companies can’t pay their own suppliers. Sources believe a jump in liquidations is inevitable.

But the public health and economic goals are linked – the economy cannot recover unless the virus is controlled. And there is no point easing the restrictions too quickly if the risk is too great – there is no advantage to letting businesses reopen and then having to close them again.