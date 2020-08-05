Coronavirus punches €8.3bn hole in public finances

The coronavirus crisis has punched an €8.3 billion hole in the public finances, the latest exchequer returns show.

The figures show the Government’s budget deficit – the difference between what it spends and what it takes in in taxes – swelled to €7.4 billion in July as VAT receipts crashed and spending on income supports related to the pandemic soared.

This compared with a surplus of €900 million this time last year, marking a year-on-year deterioration of €8.3 billion.

The headline deficit was driven by a large increase in Government spending, which was nearly 30 per cent above profile at €38 billion, reflecting increased spending on health and income supports associated with the virus.

With consumer activity severely restricted in April and May, VAT receipts also took a battering. They were down 22.7 per cent, or €2.2 billion, on the same period last year, reflecting what the Department of Finance described as a “significant decline in personal consumption”.

Revenue from the sales tax was down by 30 per cent or €692 million in July alone.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: ‘Today’s exchequer returns confirm that the Covid 19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on the country’s finances.”

“ The extraordinary increase in public expenditure is a result of the Government’s commitment to supporting our health service and the wider economy through this unprecedented period, as demonstrated with the recent announcement of the July stimulus plan to support businesses and get people back to work.”

“A deficit of this magnitude underlines the extent of the fiscal challenge we face in placing the public finances on a sustainable and credible trajectory as the economy recovers,” he said.

Overall, the figures show the Government took in €31.1 billion in taxes for the seven-month period, down 2.5 per cent on last year.

Income tax

Income tax, the Government’s largest tax channel, generated €12.1 billion, which was only marginally down on last year and above profile.

Corporation tax receipts were €6 billion for the period, which was €1.7 billion, or 40 per cent, above profile.

However, business tax receipts for July were just €165 million, down on the same month last year by €271 million.

While July is not a major corporation tax month, this under-performance, in contrast to the over-performance trend seen in the year to date, serves to underline the volatility of this tax head, the department said.