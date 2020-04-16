Coronavirus: Ireland's SMEs are running out of cash

Smart Money: Some bills can be deferred – but many cannot and these threaten the future of many companies

Cliff Taylor

A serious cash squeeze is now in place in the SME sector and threatens the future of many companies

A serious cash squeeze is now in place in the SME sector and threatens the future of many companies

The Government moved quickly to address the threat to employee incomes from the shutdown, introducing a special Covid-19 payment and then a wage subsidy scheme. But wages are not the only costs facing businesses and now without money coming in the door, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in particular are unable to pay their bills – their rent, their suppliers, their bank repayments and so on.

Some can be deferred – but many cannot. And a serious cash squeeze is now in place in the SME sector and threatens the future of many companies. Unless credit supports are significantly increased, many may not reopen when restrictions are eased and others will do so weighed down by debts. But this is a potentially costly and risky issue for policymakers – but there is a potentially big price in not acting as well. This is a real issue for the Government – or quite possibly the next one.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.