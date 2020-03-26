Coronavirus: Ireland heading for recession this year, ESRI warns

The Irish economy will fall into recession this year, shrinking by as much as 7.1 per cent as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has predicted.

In its latest quarterly assessment, the think tank said the Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest threat the Irish economy has faced since the financial crisis.

Assuming the shutdown measures stay in place for a 12-week period and the economy recovers afterwards, the institute said it expected the economy to contract by 7.1 per cent in 2020. This comes on the back of 5.5 per cent growth lastyear.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall,” it said.

The ESRI warns the labour market is set to face the largest shock in a single quarter in living memory – with the unemployment rate soaring to 18 per cent in the first three months of the year from a position at the end of 2019 where the economy had an unemployment rate of 4.8 per cent – almost full employment. The institute estimates that up to 350,000 people will lose their jobs, equating to a sixth of the working population.

The ESRI said its latest commentary provides a scenario analysis which attempts to assess the economic impact of the current restrictions and closures.

Instead of running a budget surplus as had been expected, the Government is now expected to face a budget deficit of 4.3 per cent due to the significant fall in revenues the exchequer will face due to the economic contraction.

The deterioration in the public finances also reflects the significant increase in spending the Government has been forced to implement to support workers who have lost their jobs, assist businesses facing declines in revenue and provide additional health expenditure needed to combat the virus, the ESRI said. Initial estimates put this package at up to €15 billion.

The think tank also warned that this scenario may turn out to be “too benign” if the current situation worsens. “As events are unfolding rapidly, we will revisit these scenarios more frequently than our traditional release pattern,” it said.

The ESRI had been expecting growth of roughly 3 per cent this year. The group said its latest commentarty provided a scenario analysis which attempts to assess the economic impact of the current restrictions and closures.

“The swiftness of the economic deterioration is unprecedented in modern times and in many respects exceeds that of the financial crisis,” it said.

“The response of authorities both domestically and internationally to the spread of the virus, while absolutely necessary from a general health perspective, will result in millions of jobs being lost globally in the coming weeks and months and a sharp contraction in global economic activity,” the ESRI said.

“ The limitations on international travel and the effective sealing-off of entire countries will have profound implications for cross-country trade and commerce,” it added.

The Government has forecast growth for the economy of 3-4 per cent this year, but Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has signalled this will be revised down in the forthcoming Stability Programme Update (SPU).