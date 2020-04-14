Coronavirus: IMF expects worst global downturn since the Great Depression

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global economy to its knees and is likely to result in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

In its latest world economic outlook report, the Washington-based fund says it expects the global economy to “contract sharply” by 3 per cent in 2020 with the euro zone, the epicentre of the pandemic for the past month, experiencing an even a much sharper 7.5 per cent contraction.

Its outlook for Ireland is slightly better though still grim. It expects the economy to contract by 6.8 per cent this year, less severe than the Central Bank projection for an 8 per cent contraction.

The IMF expects the Irish economy to bounce back strongly next year, expanding by 6.3 per cent, against a euro-zone average of 4.7 per cent.

However, unemployment could prove trickier to ease. The agency says the jobless rate in Ireland will rise to an average of 12 per cent in 2020, up from a low of 4.8 per cent in February, and will stay elevated at almost 8 per cent in 2021.

The IMF’s “baseline scenario” assumes that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts can be gradually unwound, which it admits is by no means certain at this stage.

It says there is extreme uncertainty about its forecasts as they depend on a number of “hard to predict” factors such as the pathway of the pandemic, the relative success of containment efforts, and the economic impact of lockdown measures.

The high number of mild and asymptomatic cases of coronavirus has caused a rapid spread of the disease, which now affects 1.9 million people in more than 185 countries.

“We now encounter a grim reality, where exponential growth of contagion means 100 infected individuals become 10,000 in a matter of a few days,” the IMF says.

“This crisis is like no other. First, the shock is large. The output loss associated with this health emergency and related containment measures likely dwarfs the losses that triggered the global financial crisis,” it says.

“ Second, like in a war or a political crisis, there is continued severe uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the shock.

“In normal crises, policymakers try to encourage economic activity by stimulating aggregate demand as quickly as possible. This time, the crisis is to a large extent the consequence of needed containment measures.”

In its report, the IMF says the global economy is “very likely” to experience its worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, which resulted in a devastating and prolonged economic recession across the industrialised world.

“The Great Lockdown, as one might call it, is projected to shrink global growth

dramatically,” it says.

The IMF does hold out the possibility of a partial recovery in 2021, with above trend growth rates as high as 5.8 per cent but the level of GDP will remain below the pre-virus trend, with considerable uncertainty about the strength of the rebound.

However, it warns much worse growth outcomes are possible “and maybe even likely”.

“This would follow if the pandemic and containment measures last longer, emerging and developing economies are even more severely hit, tight financial conditions persist, or if widespread scarring effects emerge due to firm closures and extended unemployment,” it says

“Despite the dire circumstances,” there are grounds for optimism. The IMF notes that in countries with major outbreaks, the number of new cases has come down, after strong social distancing practices were put in place. It also says “the unprecedented pace of work” on treatments and vaccines also promises hope.

“The swift and substantial economic policy actions taken in many countries will help shield people and firms, preventing even more severe economic pain and create the conditions for the recovery, it says.