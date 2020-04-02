Coronavirus: how hard has Ireland’s economy been hit by pandemic?
Smart Money: forecasting impact is difficult, but here is what it is starting to look like
Ireland is engaged in an extraordinary and risky economic experiment. We know the initial hit is huge. What we don’t know is the long term impact. Photograph: iStock
Precise economic forecasting has gone out the window in the current crisis. The world economy is off script.
What happens next economically all depends on the path of the virus, the success of efforts to control it and, crucially, when and how restrictions are lifted.