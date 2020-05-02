Coronavirus: Government announces €6.5bn package of supports for businesses
Up to €2bn in guaranteed loans to be made available to SMEs, and rates waived for three months
The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, pictured in April in Government Buildings announcing measures introduced in response to Covid-19. Photograph: PA Photo.
The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced a range of additional supports for businesses impacted by Covid-19, worth about €6.5 billion.
Speaking on Saturday following a cabinet meeting, Mr Donohoe said up to €2 billion in guaranteed loans would be made available for SMEs. In addition up to €2 billion in equity and investment would be made available to medium and large businesses via the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.
In addition, businesses are set to benefit from €2 billion in deferred taxes, with €260 million in commercial rates waived and a “restart fund” of €250 million for micro and small businesses to help them “reopen for trade”.
The rates item will last for three months from March 27th.
More to follow...