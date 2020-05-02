Coronavirus: Government announces €6.5bn package of supports for businesses

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced a range of additional supports for businesses impacted by Covid-19, worth about €6.5 billion.

Speaking on Saturday following a cabinet meeting, Mr Donohoe said up to €2 billion in guaranteed loans would be made available for SMEs. In addition up to €2 billion in equity and investment would be made available to medium and large businesses via the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

In addition, businesses are set to benefit from €2 billion in deferred taxes, with €260 million in commercial rates waived and a “restart fund” of €250 million for micro and small businesses to help them “reopen for trade”.

The rates item will last for three months from March 27th.

More to follow...