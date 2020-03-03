Coronavirus: G7 vow to fight virus-induced economic slowdown

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G7) vowed after a rare conference call on Tuesday that they are “ready to take actions” to support the global economy as the coronavirus continues to spread.

However, European shares pulled back from their highs and US stock futures retraced earlier gains as the G7 ministers and top central bankers failed to outline specific actions.

“We, G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its impact on markets and economic conditions,” the G-7’s finance ministers and central bankers said in a statement. “We reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks.”

They added: “Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase.”

The call was led by US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Central banks from the G7 “will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system”, the statement said.