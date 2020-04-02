Coronavirus: first stark evidence emerges of the economic price
Smart Money: half a million people are now out of work as the impact starts to bite
Ireland is engaged in an extraordinary and risky economic experiment. We know the initial hit is huge. What we don’t know is the long term impact. Photograph: iStock
Precise economic forecasting has gone out the window in the current crisis. The world economy is off script.
What happens next economically all depends on the path of the virus, the success of efforts to control it and, crucially, when and how restrictions are lifted.