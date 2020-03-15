Coronavirus: EU finance ministers to discuss next steps

European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss the impact of the coronavirus and measures to restart their economies. The move comes as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said the Government will do all it can to ensure the Irish economy bounces back from the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking as many bars, shops and restaurants temporarily shut their doors and as other businesses warned of cashflow issues and huge job losses, Mr Donohoe said the Government would “work night and day” to look at what measures are needed.

“I want to emphasise to all who have concerns about their jobs and their businesses, and where they might be in a number of weeks and months, that we understand those issues,” said Mr Donohoe speaking on RTE’s This Week.

“Just as we have the ability to respond back and ensure that our public health will recover from this we will do all that we can to ensure our economy does the same,” he added.

Acknowledging that the State faces a “great economic challenge,” Mr Donohoe said the Government was continuing to talk with the banks on ways to protect individuals and businesses impacted by the crisis.

His comments came as Fianna Fáil called for the establishment of a business taskforce to advise on the responses required to ensure businesses can survive. The party’s business spokesman Robert Troy said failing to take the appropriate steps now would lead to wide scale unemployment for a prolonged period.

He said many businesses had been unable to access recent supports announced by the Government and also needed additional measures such as a VAT rebate and an agreement with the European Central Bank to allow loan re-payments deferrals while not compromising business’ long term credit ratings.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) became the latest industry body to call for more support for struggling businesses on Sunday. The ITAA has called for a number of measures to protect the sector, which employs over 3,500 people locally.

It wants to see the introduction of bridging loans, VAT and PAYE deadline extensions and reliefs, reductions in commercial rents and rates and a waivering of employers PRSI until the end of the year.

“A prolonged period of travel restrictions will lead to a significant drop in the numbers of public travelling and ultimately to job losses in the Irish travel sector,” a spokeswoman said.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between outbound and inbound travel. Outbound travel from Ireland supports inbound travel to Ireland and the domestic tourism market. The demand for overseas travel leads to increased number of flight options into Ireland,” she added.

The Eurogroup of ministers will hold a video conference on Monday with the key topic of discussion likely to be the European Commission plan unveiled on Friday to boost spending on sectors of the economy hit by the coronavirus and to let EU nations run bigger deficits to help cushion businesses.

The commission, which predicted the outbreak would lead to a recession in the EU this year, wants to channel €37 billion of existing EU funds to companies in greatest need and take a lenient approach to state aid rules.

– Additional reporting: Reuters