Cork City Football Club and GAA manager Seamus McEnaney among tax defaulters

Cork City Football Club and Monaghan’s minor football manager Seamus McEnaney are included in the latest list of revenue tax defaulters.

Cork City Football Club, controlled by a trust known as Friends of the Rebel Army Society, owe a total of €88,817.02 following a revenue audit. The company under declared VAT and had to pay €61,819 in tax, €8,451 in interest and €18,545 in penalties.

Seamus McEnaney, meanwhile, had to pay €171,365 after a revenue investigation which found an under declaration of income tax, PAYE, PRSI and USC. His brother, Francis, also had to pay €43,494 following a revenue investigation which uncovered under-declaration of income tax.

Mr McEnaney was last year involved in another settlement when he was a director of the Westenra Arms Hotel in Co Monaghan. The hotel was last year hit with a more than €2.5 million bill.

Elsewhere, property developer James Jordan, who last year pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly and wilfully submitting incorrect VAT returns, paid €1.4 million to Revenue as part of a settlement. That included €490,000 in interest and €391,000 in penalties. Mr Jordan’s settlement was the single largest in this list which includes settlements made between the start of July and the end of September.

Other large settlements were made by Swords-based safe retailer and secure storage provider Paul Ellard – who hadn’t paid the €1.17 million owing by the end of September – and retired teacher with an address in Woodlands Drive, Stillorgan, John Fitzgerald who owed €968,000 following an under declaration of capital gains tax.

In total, Revenue made 36 settlements arising from a careless or deliberate default of almost €8 million in the period. Some nine cases were not fully paid as of September 30th.