Copper Face Jacks pays out €45.95m in dividends to owners

The company behind Cathal Jackson’s storied Copper Face Jacks nightclub in Dublin last year paid out a dividend of €45.95 million to a related company owned by Mr Jackson.

New accounts for the former Garda’s Copper Face Jacks company, Breanagh Catering Ltd, show that the €45.95 million dividend was declared on December 20th, 2018 and paid to its parent company, Breanagh Catering Holdings, Ltd before January 31st, 2019.

Mr Jackson also owns Breanagh Catering Holdings and last July moved to put the parent company’s financial affairs beyond public scrutiny when he obtained unlimited status for the entity.

Cash

Mr Jackson – who turns 65 later this month – set up Copper Face Jacks in 1995 and had been content to see the cash mountain at Breanagh Catering Ltd rise to €63.7 million before the €45.95 million dividend was paid out.

The move to pay out the dividend came ahead of an announced sale of the Copper Face Jacks business in March of last year with industry sources at the time speculating the business might realise €40 million.

However, staff were told in a memo last November that the company was no longer for sale as Mr Jackson “has decided to stay actively involved in the business”.

The memo stated that the decision to put the nightclub up for sale was made “reluctantly”.

People queueing to get into Copper Face Jacks night club Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The nightclub is one of the highest profile business casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been shut since March.

No reopening date for the venue has been pencilled in though the hotel that houses the night-club, the Jackson Court hotel on Dublin’s Harcourt Street, is due to reopen next Monday.

The accounts show that the nightclub’s earning power continued in the 12 months to the end of January, 2019 with pre-tax profits reducing by 6 per cent to €3.82 million.

This followed revenues dipping by 9.5 per cent to €13.2 million. A breakdown of revenues show that €11.6 million was generated in nightclub and bar sales with €1.5 million from accommodation income.

Pay

Numbers employed by the business last year reduced from 196 to 183 as staff costs, including directors’ pay, reduced from €5.14 million to €4.29 million.

The main factor behind staff costs reducing was pay to directors, Cathal and Paula Jackson, reducing by more than half from €1.28 million to €554,764.

Cathal Jackson transferred his 99 per cent share of Breanagh Catering Ltd to the parent company on December 20th, 2018 and Paula Jackson transferred her 1 per cent share in Breanagh Catering to the unlimited parent company on the same date.

The pre-tax profit at Breanagh Catering Ltd last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €746,245.

The dividend payout, offset by the profits last year, helped reduce the company’s accumulated profits from €75.46 million to €31.75 million.

Its operating profit was €3.69 million and finance income of €122,663 boosted the company’s profits to €3.82 million.

The company’s post-tax profit of €3.25 million, came after paying out corporation tax of €565,028.

At the end of January, 2019, the firm’s tangible assets had a book value of €12.5 million.