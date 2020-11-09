Consumer spending holds firm in October despite Level 5 restrictions

We’re spending more on toys, books, plants and paint, but we’re now doing much more of our shopping online, as spending for Christmas continues at pace despite Level 5 restrictions.

This is according to the latest spending analysis from emoney provider Revolut, which is based on data from over 1 million Revolut customers in Ireland Revolut.

The figures, which are based on the spending habits of Revolut users, offer an insight into how the latest level of restrictions have impacted on consumer spending.

The biggest move, unsurprisingly perhaps, is the shift back towards online shopping, which has facilitated consumers to actually spend more this October, than they did in 2019.

While consumer spending in the country dipped by 5 per cent in the week after Level 5 restrictions were introduced on October 21st , we’re still spending more than we were at this time last year, with overall consumer spending up by 1 per cent in October compared to the same month in 2019.

According to Revolut, while spending largely moved online during the last lockdown (one day in May for example saw 50 per cent of day to day expenditure carried out online), online shopping dropped back to about 30 per cent of spending once shops reopened.

This time around however, Irish shoppers paying with Revolut have embraced the web like never before, with Sebastian Hamilton, head of public affairs with Revolut Ireland, noting that on November 1st, for the first time, more consumer spending was carried out online than in person (51 per cent of all spending).

“And it has remained there since,” he says. Another trend evident in this lockdown is that consumers outside Dublin have accepte online shopping far more readily during this lockdown than they did first time around.

This upswing in online shopping is no doubt driven by the pre-Christmas rush, with many households fearful of how Covid-19 might affect the supply of some popular festive goods and so unwilling to wait until shops re-open.

The sustained spending by Revolut consumers in Octobers ties in with official figures from the Central Statistics Office, which showed that retail sales were 9.7 per cent higher in September 2020 than they were in 2019.

Lockdown winners

Toyshops have been one of the biggest winners, with Level 5 restrictions no impediment, with spending up by 166 per cent year-on-year. In October 2019, Revolut users who spent money in toy shops forked out an average € 44.95 during the course of the month. This year, that figure was almost twice as much, at € 81.42, in fact.

Another lockdown means another surge in home improvement projects, and this is borne out by figures from Revolut, which show that its customers spent more than double (+106%) in hardware stores than they did in October 2019. And in the first week of Level 5, customers spent 42 per cent more on hardware than they did in the same week in 2019.

Pet shops have boomed ever since the first lockdown, with monthly spending in October up by 111 per cent year on year, with garden centres, florists and bike shops also all performing strongly.

Unsurprisingly, off licences are one of the biggest winners of Level 5 restrictions, with spending 70 per cent higher for the month than it had been in October 2019.

Even bookshops have boomed, with spending up by 53 per cent compared to October 2019.

Lockdown losers

Unsurprisingly, spending has hit some sectors sharper than others. Spending on a night at the cinema for example has plummeted, and is down by 95 per cent on the year, with spending on airlines down 81 per cent, and taxis also down significantly, by 58 per cent. Consumers are now spending 55 per cent less on eating and drinking out, while we only spent 25 per cent of what would usually be spent on haircare in the last week of October.