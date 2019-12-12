Consumer prices rise on higher rents and mortgage repayments

Consumer prices rose 1.1 per cent on an annual basis in November, partly as a result of higher rents and mortgage interest repayments.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show education-related costs climbed 4.1 per cent in the year to November, with costs relating to property and utilities jumping 3.1 per cent.

There were also increases in the cost of food and drink consumed in restaurants and cafes and in hotel prices.

During the year, there was a 7.3 per cent cost in communication-related prices, while furnishings and household equipment and maintenance costs declined 2.2 per cent.

According to the data, prices were 0.1 per cent lower versus October, due primarily to decreases in communications and transport costs.