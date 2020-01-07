Companies backed by Enterprise Ireland created almost 17,000 new jobs last year

Enterprise Ireland has said a record 16,971 net new jobs were created by client companies in 2019, with two-thirds of the roles based outside of Dublin.

According to the State agency’s annual report, published on Tuesday, there are now 221, 895 people working in companies supported by Enterprise Ireland, the highest ever level.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said 57,881 roles have been created by companies it supports over the past three years, putting the agency ahead of its 60,000 target for the end of 2020.

Overall, 4,706 net jobs were created by EI-backed companies in 2019 with a nine per cent rise in roles in the clean tech sector and a six per cent increase in life sciences and fintech jobs. There was also a five per cent jump in jobs created by businesses in the electronics sector, while the ICT and international services industries saw a four per cent rise in new roles. The number of additional roles in the food sector rose by one per cent.

Ms Sinnamon said the agency had approved funding of €125 million for Brexit-exposed companies over the past two years and was continuing to work with clients on a one-to-one basis on preparing for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Two-thirds of the agency’s 2,000 Brexit-exposed clients have reduced their exposure to the British market.

Enterprise Ireland announced a new action plan for women in business to help increase the level of businesses in which women either lead or play key roles. The initiative provides grants and training to support businesses.

The agency said it supported 126 new start-ups with funding in 2019, including 38 women-led companies.