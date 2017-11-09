Commission raises forecasts for euro economy, is upbeat on Republic

As the euro area economy continues to grow at its fastest pace in a decade, surpassing expectations, the EU Commission forecasts growth of 2.2 per cent this year, up 0.5 per cent on predictions in the spring.

The commission has also raised its forecast for euro area growth over the next two years - to 2.1 per cent (up 0.3 percentage points ) in 2018 and 1.9 (up 0.2 percentage points) in 2019. The full EU is expected to grow 2.3 per cent this year.

The Autumn Forecasts report published on Thursday by the commission in Brussels attributes the performance to “resilient private consumption, stronger growth around the world, and falling unemployment.”

The forecast for the Republic is upbeat, though warning of the distorting effects of multinational companies’ activities on growth figures.

“GDP growth is projected to remain robust over the forecast horizon but the pace is expected to moderate slightly,” the commission says.

“The activities of multinational enterprises continue to distort headline figures and complicate macroeconomic forecasts. The government deficit is moving closer to balance but risks to the fiscal outlook remain.”

Domestic demand remains strong, with modified domestic demand, a measure of domestic activity that strips out the effect of multinationals, growing at robust rates driven by private consumption and construction investment. It is expected to continue to expand at an average rate of 4 per cent over the next two years.

Real Irish GDP growth is predicted to rise by 4.8 per cent in 2017, moderating to 3.9 and 3.1 per cent in 2018 and 2019 .

Irish growth is close to the top of the EU league with only Malta (5.6 per cent) and Romania (5.7 per cent) growing faster this year.

Construction

“Investment in construction is projected to contribute substantially to growth in domestic demand, with the strong momentum in residential property investment in 2016 expected to continue in the medium term, supported by government policies,” the commission says.

The report predicts that inflation will rise gently from 0.3 to 1.2 per cent over the 2017-19 period, while unemployment is expected to fall from 6.1 to 5.3 per cent.

The uncertainty arising from the Brexit process makes trade predictions very tentative, the report says. Exports are projected to increase in line with global trade while imports are predicted to gather momentum on the back of strong consumer demand, leading to a moderation of the positive impact of net exports on GDP growth.

The general government deficit is projected to fall to 0.4 per cent of GDP in 2017, an improvement of 0.4 percentage points net of one-offs compared with the previous year’s deficit and reflecting the sustained pace of economic growth.

The report says that Ireland’s 2018 Budget, which includes spending measures of around 0.4 per cent of GDP that are partly covered by revenue increases of 0.3 per cent, will still see the deficit fall to 0.2 per cent of GDP in 2018.

“Risks to the fiscal forecast are on the downside, mainly reflecting uncertainty as regards the economic outlook and the volatility of some sources of government revenues,” the commission argues.

The commissioner for economic and financial affairs, Pierre Moscovici, said at the report’s launch here that: “After five years of moderate recovery, European growth has now accelerated. We see good news on many fronts, with more jobs being created, rising investment and strengthening public finances.

Challenges

“Yet challenges remain in the form of high debt levels and subdued wage increases. A determined effort from member states is needed to ensure that this expansion will last and that its fruits are shared equitably. Moreover, structural convergence and the strengthening of the euro area are necessary to make it more resilient to future shocks and to turn it into a true motor of shared prosperity. The coming weeks will be decisive on this front.”

Throughout the EU investment is picking up amid favourable financing conditions and considerably brightened economic sentiment as uncertainty has faded.

The economies of all member states are expanding and labour markets improving, but wages are rising only slowly.