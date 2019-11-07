Commission raises forecast for Irish growth

The European Commission has raised its forecast for Irish GDP growth this year from 4 per cent to 5.6 per cent, the highest growth expected in the EU in 2019. It compares to a predicted EU average growth rate of 1.4 per cent for this year and for the coming two years. For the Republic, the commission expects GDP growth to moderate to 3.5 per cent in 2020, and 3.1 per cent in 2021, as capacity constraints kick in and government expenditure slows down.

However, the commission’s autumn projections are based on a soft Brexit and will have to be revised down further if a no-deal Brexit occurs.

The forecast for Ireland says: “GDP growth is set to moderate amid a weakening external environment, while underlying economic activity is expected to remain robust, driven by household consumption and investment in construction. Inflation is expected to remain moderate. The government balance is projected to further improve, but risks to the fiscal outlook remain.”

Investment in the Irish economy is predicted to rise by 44.3 per cent this year declining to 4.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent in the next two years. The substantial projected rise for this year largely reflects investment in intellectual property investment by multinationals.

Employment growth is expected to decline from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to 1.7 and then 1.4, while unemployment will hold steady at just 5 per cent.

Inflation may rise to 1.4 per cent by 2021, and the current account balance will increase from 0.8 per cent of GDP to 1.7 per cent. Gross debt as a share of GDP is expected to decline from 59 per cent this year to 53.9 per cent in 2020 and then 52.6 per cent in 2021.

The European economy meanwhile is expected to sustain its seven-year run of growth for the next two years, but “looks to be heading towards a protracted period of more subdued growth and muted inflation,” the commission said.

GDP growth for the euro zone is forecast to be lower than predicted in the summer: 1.1 per cent growth this year and 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 2021.

EU as a whole

For the EU as a whole, GDP is forecast to rise by 1.4 per cent in 2019, 2020 and 2021. “With global GDP growth set to remain weak, growth in Europe will depend on the strength of more domestically-oriented sectors,” the report says, while acknowledging that “domestic growth drivers alone are unlikely to be sufficient to power strong growth.”

The euro zone’s aggregate public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to continue declining to 84.1 per cent in 2021. But: “government balances, by contrast, are expected to deteriorate slightly,” the report says, also due to “somewhat looser discretionary fiscal policies in some member states.”

The news for Rome’s new government is not good. Italy’s government debt is expected to increase from 136.2 per cent of GDP this year to 137.4 per cent in 2021, and its economy will grow by only 0.1 per cent this year, 0.4 per cent in 2020, and 0.7 per cent in 2021.

The government faces a challenge to convince markets that it is firmly in control and that political stability is the order of the day.