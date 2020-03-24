Cliff Taylor: Where will Ireland get the cash to pay the massive Covid -19 bills?

Smart Money: delicate balancing act lies ahead in paying bills and higher debt levels

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Cliff Taylor

Staff members spray disinfectant at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Staff members spray disinfectant at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland, like other countries, is going to commit eye-watering amounts of money to deal with the coronavirus epidemic. The required spending could easily reach €15 billion this year alone. But where do we get the money to pay for this – and how much cash do we have in various accounts already which might help pay the bill ?

1. We borrow it: The financial markets remain open and the actions by the European Central Bank (ECB) last week – promising over €750 billion in bond buying – is designed to keep interest rates low. The last long-term bond raising by the Irish government a few weeks ago was achieved at a negative interest rate. Borrowing costs have gone up a bit since then, but the interest rate on 10 year Irish bonds is still at just over 0.2 per cent.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.