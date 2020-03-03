Cliff Taylor: Risks to economic outlook from coronavirus are rising

As international experts cut forecasts for world economy growth, the risks to the Irish economic outlook for the rest of this year are rising. Typically a cut to world growth would feed through to Ireland, as demand for Irish exports falls off and confidence is affected. However the peculiar factors – and uncertainties – we now face make the economic impact of the coronavirus difficult to gauge.

The vital question is how long it takes for the spread of the virus to peak – and what that peak looks like – and whether confidence can quickly follow that the situation has been contained.

Disruption, not destruction

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said he expects a significant short-term economic shock, bringing “disruption, not destruction”. In other words this could carry a significant economic cost, but it is not 2008 all over again when economies suffered massive long-lasting damage.

For Ireland the virus is likely to hit economic growth this year, even if looking beyond this is very difficult. This introduces a new uncertainty into the talks on the formation of a new government. The forecasts for the public finances on which these talks will be based could be thrown out for this year and and 2021 at least, but beyond that it is very hard to know. Together with the risks from the Brexit talks, it does lead to significant uncertainty.

The economic cost comes in two main ways. First, there is a hit to the supply into the economy. The virus has already disrupted supply chains coming out of China, which is going to cause some difficulties for manufacturing companies and retailers – even though some of these delays may have eased slightly over the last few days. If companies cannot get goods, inputs or raw materials, then production may be disrupted, at least for a period, and there may be threats of lay-offs. Exporters to China are also having difficulty moving goods – a particular issue for those with perishable products, particularly food. As the virus spreads, difficulties will now grow in trading with other markets, too.

Working from home

Disruption could also come from companies facing a threat of a virus in their premises. Some service companies may be able to continue to operate with many staff working from home – Google asked many of its Irish staff to do so on Tuesday. However absence from a work premises will prove more disruptive in retail companies or the hospitality sector – hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and so on – or in manufacturing. You can’t work from home if you are a waiter or chef, or work on a production line. It is striking that in the UK, experts are saying that at the peak of the outbreak there as many as one in five people might be missing from work, implying a massive short-term disruption. As well as problems in workplaces, some employees may also have to stay home to take care of children whose schools are closed.

There will also be a hit to demand as growth is affected across the world – the second main way the virus will hit the economy. This will affect our exporters and also some key sectors at home, notably tourism and travel. Wider restrictions on gatherings – for example festivals– could also hit consumer spending as would any decision by people to avoid eating out, going to the cinema, or whatever.The OECD has already cut its global growth forecast for 2020 by half a point to 2.4 per cent. More reductions may follow.

Demand issues

The key issue for Ireland would be demand for exports, with Department of Finance estimates suggesting each 1 per cent fall in export demand cuts GDP growth by around 0.3 of a point in the first year and – if sustained – by up to 1 point by year five. In the case of the virus, demand on world markets could fall significantly , but then could potentially recover if the worst does pass in a few months. Again, the length of time it takes to control the virus and whether it is seen to be completely contained will be key.

We are now seeing international authorities – including the G7 finance ministers and central banks – promise to take “appropriate action”. Global interest rates may be cut – though the ECB is in a tricky position with rates already on the floor – and there may be some increase in government spending, beyond the immediate virus response. But while economic policy may be able to support demand a bit, it can’t “ fix” the supply chain and workforce issues, though it may be able to help firms to cope with them. If, as seems likely, the virus does spread here, pressure will grow on the Government to bring forward supports to help get companies over a difficult period.