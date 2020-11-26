Cliff Taylor: Deal or no deal we are now heading for a hard Brexit
Smart Money: Whatever happens the economy will be hit
Holyhead: For many Irish companies this will be the first time they have exported outside of the EU.
After the Brexit vote, the debate in the UK was all about whether it would be a “soft Brexit” or a hard one.
Now the “soft” option is long off the table and the choice is between a hard, but agreed, departure for the UK from the EU trading bloc or a crash out with no trade deal.