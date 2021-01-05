Citywest Hotel owners secure green light for €50m apartment scheme

The owners of the Citywest Hotel have secured planning permission for an estimated €50 million residential development on their substantial land holding in west Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to the Tetrarch Capital owned Cape Wrath Hotel ULC, which operates Citywest Hotel, to construct 224 apartments at Garters Lane, Saggart.

The site is near the 764-bedroom Citywest Hotel, which is currently being used by the HSE as a coronavirus-isolation centre.

Tetrarch earned €21 million in its initial contract with the HSE to October 22nd last. The current contract extends to June.

A Tetrarch spokesman said on Tuesday that the Garters Lane scheme “will provide 224 new homes with a focus on affordable housing and independent and senior living in Dublin’s fastest-growing residential area”.

“This is the starting point for what we hope, in time and subject to rezoning, will result in the provision of extensive affordable housing and very significant amenities and facilities for the local communities in Saggart, Citywest and Rathcoole.”

The board gave the plan the go-ahead taking account of the nature, scale and design of the proposed development and the availability in the area of a wide range of educational, social, community and transport infrastructure.

Proposal

An Bord Pleanála records show that Cape Wrath Hotel ULC is a prospective applicant for fast-track plans for 275 residential units at Mill Road, Saggart.

In the five working days leading up to Christmas Day, developers lodged fast-track plans for 5,300 residential units.

The single largest proposal is by Glenveagh Homes entity, Marina Quarter Ltd for a 10-year permission for 1,002 apartments on the former Ford distribution site at Marquee Road and Monahan’s Road in Cork City.

The bulk of the fast-track plans are planned for Dublin – HPREF HSQ Investments Ltd is seeking to build 402 build-to-rent apartments at the Heuston South Quarter, while commercial semi-State body, the Land Development Agency, has lodged plans for 815 residential units at Balbriggan in north Dublin.

Clonkeen Investments DAC is seeking fast-track permission for 389 apartments at Deansgrange in south Dublin.

Bowbeck DAC is seeking planning permission for 482 apartments for Gold Lane, Carrickmines, while Cairn Homes has lodged plans for 429 apartments at Fortunestown, Citywest and Cairn has also lodged plans for 184 residential units at Bregagh Valley, Wetland, Co Kilkenny.

Patrick Crean’s Balark Trading GP Ltd is to also seeking fast-track planning for 227 build-to-rent apartments on Dublin’s Abbey Street.

Separately, Crown Square Developments Limited, led by Galway builder Padraic Rhatigan, is seeking planning permission for 345 build-to-rent apartments at Crown Square, Mervue, Co Galway.