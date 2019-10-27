Chris Johns: Every time they confront reality, Brexiteers lose

Chris Johns

Dominic Cummings, special adviser to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson. Universally hailed as some kind of genius, Cummings is a candidate for some revisionist history

Every time they confront reality, Brexiteers lose. That’s why it’s important for them to remain in their parallel universe where facts, truth and consequences rarely make an appearance. There, it’s easy to dissemble, lie or just make stuff up: there is no challenge and nobody gets hurt. Casualties are denied, ignored or derided.

Farage, Johnson, Hannan and the rest can be found on YouTube saying the UK would never leave the single market. This, along with all of the other fibs, half-truths and lies, never came back to bite them.

