China urges US to step back ‘from the brink’ of trade war

China urged the US to “pause at the brink of a precipice” after Donald Trump introduced trade tariffs on $60 billion (€49 billion) worth of Chinese products, as Beijing warned it would not sit idly by as Washington started a trade war.

Mr Trump introduced the tariffs on Thursday in response to allegations of intellectual property theft by China.

“We are fully prepared to firmly defend our interests,” a spokesman for the commerce ministry said, describing the US action as a “very bad precedent” that went against “the interests of China, the United States and the world at large.”

In a follow-up statement, a ministry official said China would “take all necessary measures” to defend its rights and interests.

“We hope that the United States can realise the mutually beneficial essence of Sino-US economic and trade ties, and that it won’t do anything to impair the interests of others or itself,” the official said.

In justifying the tariffs, Washington said a review of alleged Chinese intellectual property and technology transfer practices, launched by the Trump administration in August 2017, had found a range of “unfair”

practices in China, including restrictions on foreign ownership that forced foreign companies to transfer technology.

The probe, which came under Section 301 of the 1974 US Trade Act, also found evidence that China imposes unfair terms on US firms, steers investments in the US to strategic industries and is engaged in cyber attacks.

There will be a 30-day consultation period that only starts once a list of Chinese goods is published.

For its part, China announced plans to levy additional tariffs on up to $3 billion (€2.43 billion) of US imports including fresh fruit, wine and nuts. This is in response to imports tariffs Mr Trump announced earlier this month on steel and aluminium.

China was the third largest market for US exports in 2016 and among the biggest buyers of American corn, pork and aircraft.

State media in China responded in robust fashion.

The nationalist tabloid Global Times said the move was “incredibly short-sighted solution” that was destined to fail.

“There is an old, but very applicable Chinese proverb that states that “the conceited troops are destined to lose.” This trade war is akin to the Trump administration playing with fire and it will end in disaster for the US,” it said in an editorial.

“Any trade war will only lead to a lose-lose situation. While both China and the US are economically resilient, one will invariably fail and that will result in political backlash. The Chinese people and American public will blame president Trump for the turmoil both countries will have experienced.”