China to hit $75bn of US goods with additional tariffs

Beijing announced it would apply additional tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent on $75 billion (€68 billion) of US imports from September, marking the latest escalation in an increasingly bitter trade war.

China will add the tariffs on imports of a list of products including frozen pork and nuts from September 1st, and on a separate list of other products including some kinds of fabrics and food flavourings from December 15th, the finance ministry said on its website.

The Trump administration said it would impose added 10 per cent tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports in September, before announcing that it would delay imposing the duties on about half of those products until December. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019