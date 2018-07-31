China’s Zhongze buys Goodbody in €150m deal

Chinese player Zhongze is buying Goodbody Stockbrokers in a deal widely reported to be worth €150 million.

Goodbody’s majority owner, financial services group, Fexco, has been in talks with Chinese government-backed investment holdings group, Zhongze, for several months.

The stockbroker confirmed on Tuesday that a consortium led by Zhongze is buying both Fexco’s 51 per cent stake in the business and the staff’s 49 per cent share.

Financial details remain confidential. However, sources have estimated that the deal negotiated by the pair would be worth in the region of €150 million.

State mergers watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, must first approve the deal before it can go ahead.

Under its terms, Goodbody’s managing director Roy Barrett and the firm’s senior managers will remain with the business. Recent reports indicated that the takeover would not result in any staff losing their jobs.

A statement said that the new owners would support Goodbody’s expansion plans in the Republic and UK. It will also give the company’s clients access to a new corporate and institutional partnership network in China.

Mr Barrett said that the deal represented an “exciting” next chapter for Goodbody.

“It also facilitates the creation of a bridge from east to west and vice-versa for institutional capital seeking opportunities in both regions,” he added.