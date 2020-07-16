China’s economy rebounds in second quarter after steep slump

China’s economy returned to growth in the second-quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, but domestic consumption and investment remained weak as the shock from the coronavirus crisis underscored the need for more policy support to bolster the recovery.

The gross domestic product (GDP) data, as well as key June indicators, will be closely scrutinised around the world, especially as many countries continue to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic even as China has largely managed to contain the outbreak and has begun to restart its economic engines.

GDP rose 3.2 per cent in the second-quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, faster than the 2.5 per cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, as lockdown measures ended and policymakers ramped up stimulus to combat the pandemic-led downturn.

The bounce was still the weakest expansion on record, and followed a steep 6.8 per cent slump in the first quarter, the first such contraction since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began.

“While in general it’s fair to say that the numbers beat expectations, what the numbers also reveal is that we’re seeing that the China consumer remains behind in terms of the recovery story,” said Rodrigo Catril, a foreign exchange strategist at NAB in Sydney.

“It’s very much a story of government stimulus-led recovery, which is very much focused on the industrial side. The consumer remains very cautious. That cautiousness is something the market is looking at in terms of countries where the consumer plays a bigger role, so that’s obviously relevant for the US as well.”

Sweeping impact

In the first half of the year, the economy contracted 1.6 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed, underscoring the sweeping impact of the health crisis.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP jumped 11.5 per cent in April-June, the NBS said, compared with expectations for a 9.6 per cent rise and a 10 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

China’s economy, the first in the world to be jolted by the coronavirus pandemic, has been recovering slowly in the past two months, though the bounce from the virus-induced downturn has been uneven.

Authorities are widely expected to maintain policy support in the second half to bolster the revival, despite concerns over rising debt risks.

The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks’ reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy and support employment.

Rising coronavirus infections in some countries, including the United States, have overshadowed improved demand for Chinese exports while heavy domestic job losses and lingering health concerns have kept consumers cautious. – Reuters