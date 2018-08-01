China and US meet to defuse trade war

Senior Chinese and US officials have been speaking privately in an effort to restart talks aimed at averting a full-blown trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Representatives of US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese vice premier Liu He have been seeking ways to resume the talks, according to sources quoted by Bloomberg, amid reports Donald Trump plans to increase pressure on Beijing by slapping a 25 per-cent tariff on $200 billion (€172 billion) of imported Chinese goods.

Raising the tariffs to 25 per cent would escalate the trade dispute, and positive news that the two governments were trying to resume talks gave a boost to stock markets in the region.

Mr Trump’s administration initially said on July 10th it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 per cent on thousands of Chinese imports, including food, chemicals, circuit boards, steel, aluminium and various consumer goods including beauty products, car tyres and furniture.

The tariffs were introduced to pressure China to introduce level playing fields for US businesses, and change policies regarding technology transfer, intellectual property protection and joint ventures.

China’s response to Mr Trump’s tariffs was to impose tariffs of its own and accuse the US of bullying.

Earlier in July, Washington imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on an initial $34 billion (€29 billion) of Chinese imports and Beijing’s response was to place tariffs on a similar amount of US goods.

The next tranche of US tariffs is due to come in as soon as Wednesday, with the expected imposition of duties on another $16 billion (€13.7 billion) of Chinese imports, although officials still have to work out the details of which products will be targeted.

Mr Trump has warned that ultimately he will impose tariffs on over half a billion dollars worth of Chinese goods, equivalent to the total amount of US imports from China last year.

The trade war is clearly being taken very seriously in China and this week the politburo of the ruling Communist Party held a symposium on the economy. In a statement after the meeting, the government said it would take “targeted measures” to steady the economy.

Although it didn’t specifically mention the trade war with the US, the statement said “the economy faces some new problems and challenges, and the external environment has changed notably.”

“Efforts should be made to keep employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign and domestic investments, and expectations stable,” it said.