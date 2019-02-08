Children’s hospital cost shows Ireland fails to learn from past mistakes
Smart Money: All the classic project overrun mistakes are evident in this debacle
The ballooning cost of the children’s hospital has placed the Government in a near impossible position of continuing in the face of huge extra cost, retendering or abandoning the project.
When the political cut and thrust over the spiralling children’s hospital cost ends lessons need to be learned.
Frustratingly, recent history shows Irish policy-makers are slow learners in this regard and there is little evidence past lessons from huge projects that ran over budget have been absorbed.