Chasing a dream: the crazy economics of buying your Lotto ticket

Smart Money: fascinating insights from economics on why we all believe we can win big

Cliff Taylor

Les Reilly, the owner of Reilly’s Daybreak Store in the Naul, north county Dublin celebrates pictured with staff and customers after selling the winning €175 million EuroMillions ticket as David Woods (left) area rep with the National Lottery sprays the champagne. Photograph: Mac Innes Photography

Why people buy lottery tickets has long been argued over by economists. A minority will make any return on lottery games and the chances of winning the big jackpot are infinitesimally small.

More recent economic theories give fascinating insights into why people play, attracted by the very remote possibility of winning a life-saving sum. When you see a family in north Co Dublin win €175 million, the possibility of winning, however unlikely, is underlined. And this, economists believe, helps people to give undue weight in their decision making to the tiny chance of winning big.

