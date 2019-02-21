Chasing a dream: The crazy economics of buying a Lotto ticket
Smart Money: Economists say the possibility of a huge win means people ignore the odds
Les Reilly, the owner of Reilly’s Daybreak Store in the Naul, north county Dublin celebrates pictured with staff and customers after selling the winning €175 million EuroMillions ticket as David Woods (left) area rep with the National Lottery sprays the champagne. Photograph: Mac Innes Photography
Why people buy lottery tickets has long been argued over by economists. A minority will make any return on lottery games and the chances of winning the big jackpot are infinitesimally small.
It is a phenomenon which economics has found hard to explain as, at first glance, it does not fit neatly into the idea of people behaving rationally. However, more recent economic theories give fascinating insights into why people play, attracted by the very remote possibility of winning a life-saving sum. When you see a family in North Co.Dublin win €175 million, the possibility of winning, however unlikely, is underlined.