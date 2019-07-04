Chances of another recession in Ireland 100%, says NTMA chief

The chances of a future recession in Ireland are 100 per cent, as we are a small, open economy, highly-indebted, and relying on international investors for 90 per cent of its borrowings, according to the the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

Answering a question from Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane about the chief financial risks facing Ireland, the NTMA’s Conor O’Kelly said: “We’re in the permanent continguency business in Ireland with the debt that we have whether it’s Brexit or Italy or something we can’t even think of today that will end up hitting.

“People talk about whether the bond markets are predicting a recession. I’ll give a prediction. The chances of a recession in Ireland are 100 per cent,” he said.

Mr O’Kelly said the nomination of Christine Lagarde as Mario Draghi’s replacement at the helm of the European Central Bank (ECB) is a major positive for Ireland. He said Ms Lagarde’s nomination reinforced expectations of monetary policy easing in the bloc, which further faciliated the management and refinancing of Ireland’s monster €205 billion debt.

He told the Public Accounts Committee that the NTMA had issued €67 billion of long-term debt, with an average maturity of over 14 years, since 2015.

“This means that over 50 per cent of Ireland’s total outstanding marketable debt has been refinanced in the past four years,” he said.

This was made significantly easier by the ultra-low interest rate environment which he said looked set to continue with the arrival of Ms Lagarde in Frankfurt.

Long-term rates tumbled across Europe following the announcement of Ms Lagarde’s nomination, and Irish 10-year bond yields fell to a record low of 0.066 per cent yesterday.

“By refinancing this debt early, we have effectively taken out insurance against potential future interest rate increases,” Mr O’Kelly said.

However, he warned the Repubic’s debt remained “elevated” and paying it down was “of paramount importance in reducing the State’s financial risk”.

“It is worth pointing out that today’s interest bill is still three times what it was in the period from 2003 and 2008 despite the fact that yields were on average 4 per cent then versus 1 per cent today. This reflects the scale of the debt,” he said.