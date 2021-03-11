CEOs optimistic on revenue growth but cautious on Irish economy recovering

Irish business leaders are considerably more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago despite Covid, a new study shows.

Some 82 per cent of business leaders surveyed by PwC are forecasting revenue growth for their companies over the next 12 months, compared to 67 per cent a year ago.

The renewed confidence is fuelling expectations that hiring will resume, with 58 per cent of companies expecting to increase headcount over the next year.

Business leaders are more cautious about the prospects for the Irish economy however with 49 per cent of those surveyed expecting growth, up from 33 per cent in 2020.

Just 20 per cent of Irish chief executives foresee a global economic decline, as against 62 per cent a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in Europe.

Brexit

Despite Brexit and the impact it has had on Anglo-Irish relations, almost half of Irish business leaders still see Britain as their most important trading partner. Some 40 per cent consider the US to be the most important country in terms of growth, with Germany, France and China also named.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, pandemics and other health crises have emerged as the biggest perceived threat to growth prospects, with cyber threats in second place. Concerns over misinformation have almost doubled over the last year meanwhile with 71 per cent expressing worry over its impact.