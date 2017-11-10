Central Bank says six banks systemically important in Republic

The Central Bank has announced the results of a review of its macro-prudential buffers, the capital requirements it imposes on banks to ensure their resilience to economic and financial shocks.

Arising from the review, the Central Bank said six financial institutions - Bank of Ireland, AIB, Citibank, Ulster Bank, Unicredit and DePfa - were identified as systemically important in Ireland and required to set aside a certain capital buffer in addition to other minimum capital requirements.

However, it said the associated buffers have not changed from the previous review in 2016.

The review did, however, result in two changes; Permanent TSB has not been identified in the list due to its reduced size and; the buffer applied to Citibank Holdings has been increased to 1 per cent due to its increased importance.

The regulations on macro-prudential buffers come into force in 2015 as part of the European effort to prevent another credit boom and to fortify the wider economy against any failure of systemically-important banks.