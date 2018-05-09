Central Bank pays €2.1bn to exchequer as profit rises

The Central Bank will pay a €2.1 billion dividend to the exchequer after its profits grew last year as it continued to sell bonds linked to a restructuring of the now-defunct Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society.

The regulator’s latest annual report shows its profit for 2017 rose by 15 per cent to €2.63 billion, as gains from the sale of securities held in its “special portfolio” increased by €594.4 million. This was partly offset by the bank taking a €296.5 million charge in respect of foreign exchange rates, interest rates, credit and gold price risks.

The Central Bank received €25 billion of government bonds in 2013 under a restructuring of so-called promissory notes had been used by the State during the financial crisis to rescue the two lenders, which were subsequently renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC). IBRC was put into liquidation in February 2013.

The Central Bank sold €4 billion of such bonds to the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which cancelled them. All told, it has sold €11 billion of the bonds, well ahead of a schedule agreed five years ago.

Central Bank governor Philip Lane said on Wednesday that the bank’s headline profits will decline over the medium term, as the impact of the special portfolio of IBRC-related bonds fade.

Economic recovery

Prof Lane also noted that the ongoing economic recovery is expected to continue at Irish, European and global levels in the near term - supported across the euro system by the accommodative monetary strategy of the European Central Bank - but that prudential management of macro-financial tail risks is also necessary.

However, he warned that highly open economies such as the Republic are more volatile than larger economies, which means the domestic economy can grow strongly for extended periods but is especially vulnerable to negative shocks.

“High stocks of both public and private debt and the inherent volatility of the Irish macro-financial system requires ongoing vigilance,” he said, highlighting Brexit as a major challenge facing the economy and financial firms.