Central Bank leaves mortgage rules unchanged

The Central Bank is to leave its restrictions on mortgage borrowing unchanged after a review, saying they protect borrowers and help maintain financial stability.

The pace of growth in new mortgage lending remains strong, although the volume of lending “remains below levels associated with a fully-functioning housing market” and there is “scope for further sustainable increases” in mortgage lending, the bank also found.

However, Central Bank governor Philip Lane said “a sustained and substantial expansion in housing supply” was the answer to the current “serious affordability concerns” for both buyers and renters.

Risk

The annual review, which evaluates the systemic risk to the State’s financial system posed by the mortgage and housing markets, concluded that the existing Central Bank rules on loan-to-income (LTI) and loan-to-value (LTV) should stay the same.

This is because new mortgage lending is not as prominent a factor in driving increases in house prices as the issues with supply and turnover of properties.

“The mortgage measures support sustainable mortgage lending in the wider housing market, thereby contributing to financial stability and protecting borrowers from excessive debt,” said Mr Lane.

“Our review shows that, while the pace of growth in the new mortgage lending is strong, there has been little change in average LTVs and LTIs and no sign of a generalised deterioration in lending standards.”

He said the level of both house prices and rents, particularly in urban areas, was posing “serious affordability concerns”, the fundamental solution to this was a higher supply of properties. It remained “appropriately prudent” to keep the existing rules in place, so that the system remains better placed to absorb the impact of future downturns.

Market

“A fully functioning and sustainable housing market is not achieved by tolerating imprudent lending standards by banks or excessive borrowing by households,” he said.

The existing regime requires first time buyers (FTBs) to be able to afford at least a 10 per cent deposit on a primary dwelling home. Only 5 per cent of new lending is allowed breach that rule. All non-FTBs much have a 20 per cent deposit while 20 per cent of new lending is permitted to breach that rule.

Additionally, all buyers can get mortgages for 3.5 times income. In the case of FTBs, 20 per cent of new lending can go above that limit while for non-FTBs only 10 per cent of new lending can breach that limit.