Cash buyers becoming less common in property market - Sherry FitzGerald

A smaller share of properties last year were bought with cash than in previous years, data from Sherry Fitzgerald show, with first time buyers remaining very active in the property market.

However, the data do not yet reflect the impact of coronavirus as house sales take a while to complete.

According to recent data, 38 per cent of single property transactions last year didn’t have a mortgage, down from 40 per cent in 2018.

The trend of first time buyers picking up properties continued into this year, with eight in 10 homes sold by Sherry Fitzgerald going to owner occupiers and 53 per cent of those bought by first time buyers. The data details how the “prolonged exodus of investors from the market continued uninterrupted in quarter one”.

Investors

Almost a third of vendors selling with the residential property company sold their investment properties while just 13 per cent of buyers were investors.

Marian Finnegan, managing director of residential and advisory at Sherry Fitzgerald, told The Irish Times that home sales were in line with target in March and almost identical to last year.

The reason the Covid-19 crisis has not yet had an impact on house sales is because of the length of time it takes for sales to complete, she said.

“There’s no doubt it will have an impact but it’s too early to determine what that will be,” she said, noting that about 55,000 homes changed hands last year. Not as many sales will take place this year, she said, adding that the market will likely lose about two months even though many viewings are taking place virtually.

“Although in many ways we are in unchartered waters, there are some historical and international reference points which suggest that the market will reactivate, albeit on a reduced level, once the economy reopens.

“The housing crisis will not have dissipated, so it is essential that every measure is taken to ensure construction activity returns as quickly as possible. It is therefore imperative that policy measures to support viability and affordability of the market are implemented promptly to allow activity levels return to normal,” Ms Finnegan said.

Prices

Sherry Fitzgerald also examined data for the first quarter noting that prices for properties excluding new builds grew by 0.1 per cent in the three month period. That compared to 0.2 per cent growth in the comparable period last year. In Dublin, prices were flat in the quarter compared to a 0.1 per cent fall in the same period last year.

Prices were also largely static outside of Dublin. Ms Finnegan also noted it was too early for an assessment of where house prices would go as a result of the crisis. “It will undoubtedly be a function of not only the length of the period in low-down but also the impact on the labour market. As with previous sharp contractions, we anticipate some supporting policy intervention to assist the market recovery,” she said.