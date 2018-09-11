Carney to stay at helm of BOE until 2020

UK chancellor Philip Hammond, UK has announced that Mark Carney will continue as governor of the Bank of England until the end of January 2020 to help “support continuity in [the] economy” in the months after Britain leaves the EU next year.

Speaking in parliament, Mr Hammond made it clear that he was worried that the months around Brexit could be difficult for the UK economy. The governor would stay longer, he said, “to ensure continuity during what could be quite a turbulent period for our economy in the early summer of 2019”.

