There were reports of some motorists queueing to fill up their tanks ahead of the imposition of the additional carbon tax at midnight on Budget night. If so, many will have spent more on driving to the station than they will have saved in tax. Even if they had a diesel car, they will have saved less than €2 on a 60-litre fill.

Yet the carbon tax debate is now hot and heavy between those who say the Government should be moving faster – and other who say this is just yet another tax and won’t make any difference So what are the facts and how does criticism of the carbon tax stand up to scrutiny?