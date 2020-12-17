Search
Newsletters
Crossword
Notices
My Account
Subscribe
Sign In
The Irish Times
Thu, Dec 17, 2020
The Irish Times
News
Sport
Business
Opinion
Life & Style
Culture
More
Video
Podcasts
Executive Jobs
Search
Subscribe
My Account
Sign In
Business
The Economy
The Budget
Small Business
All Business
The Economy
The Budget
Small Business
Your Money
Personal Finance
Exchange Rates
Markets
Funds Tracker
Companies
Financial Services
Agribusiness & Food
Energy & Resources
Health & Pharma
Manufacturing
Media & Marketing
Retail & Services
Transport & Tourism
Technology
How to ...
Data Privacy
Tech Tools
Work
Businessperson Awards
Commercial Property
Construction
Comment
Columnists
Innovation
For the best site experience please enable JavaScript in your browser settings
Sign In
Sign In
Forgot Password?
Don't have an account?
Subscribe
Digital Subscriptions FAQs
Subscriber Only Articles
The ePaper
Subscriber Rewards
Subscriber Tour
Breaking news app
My Account
eBooks
Email Newsletters
Crossword Club
Newspaper Archive
Sign Out
SUBSCRIBE
Thu 17/12/2020
News
Coronavirus
Ireland
World
Politics
Crime & Law
Health
Education
Subscriber Only
ePaper
Brexit
Sport
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Rugby
Golf
Racing
Other Sports
Women in Sport
Comment
Business
Open for Business
The Economy
Your Money
Companies
Technology
Work
Commercial Property
Comment
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Columnists
An Irishman's Diary
Opinion & Analysis
Martyn Turner
Life & Style
Food & Drink
Homes & Property
Health & Family
People
Travel
Motors
Fashion
Abroad
It's Christmas
Culture
Books
Film
Music
Stage
Art & Design
TV, Radio, Web
Tuarascáil
Heritage
More
You are what you read
eBooks
Offers
Jobs
Family Notices
Competitions
Video
Podcasts
Confronting Coronavirus
Inside Politics
The Women's Podcast
Inside Business
Added Time
World View
Back to Yours
The Irish Times Book Club
Executive Jobs
Crosswords
Newsletters
Notices
Forgot Password?
Sign In
Invalid email or password.
Not an Irish Times subscriber?
Subscribe
Digital Subscriptions FAQs
Frequently asked questions about your digital subscription
Subscriber Only Articles
Specially selected and available only to our subscribers
Subscriber Rewards
Exclusive offers, discounts and invitations
Subscriber Tour
Explore the features of your subscription
Crossword Club
Digital Simplex and Crosaire crosswords
Newspaper Archive
150 years of Irish Times journalism
My Account
Manage your account
eBooks
Carefully curated selections of Irish Times writing
Email Newsletters
Sign up to get the stories you want delivered to your inbox
The ePaper
An exact digital replica of the printed paper
Breaking news app
Our
Apple and Android
app
s
to read on the go
Sign Out