Call for leniency to companies that missed wage subsidy deadline

Companies that narrowly missed a deadline to qualify for the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme should be shown some leniency, the Green Party has said.

“News that businesses are being rejected for the scheme based on a missed filing deadline is frustrating and seems to go against the spirit of the legislation,” the party’s business, enterprise and innovation spokesman Steven Matthews said.

“This wage subsidy was brought in so that, as much as possible, businesses would keep staff on their books and be in a position to reopen once it is safe to do so.”

The subsidy pays 85 per cent of take home pay, up to €410 a week, to workers who have been kept on company payrolls during the current crisis even if they are working reduced or even no hours.

Workers had to be on the company payroll at the end of February to qualify and companies had to file those details with Revenue by March 15th. Those that failed to do so have been disqualified.

“Business owners who missed the deadlines are not going to be the only ones suffering as a result of this,” said Mr Matthews. “It may force businesses to lay off staff and in worst case scenarios, close their doors permanently resulting in longer-term issues for the Exchequer.

He said he “ completely understood” the Revenue Commissioner’s position and accepted that the businesses affected did miss the deadline.

“I am not seeking to dismiss the importance of filing deadlines but we are in incredibly unique circumstances,” he said.

Revenue has said it is bound by the deadline as it is enshrined in the legislation – a move that was done to avoid abuse of the scheme,a according to the Department of Finance.

Mr Matthews said: “I am calling on the Minister for Finance to discuss this situation with the Revenue Commissioner to see if any allowance can be made to support the businesses impacted and their employees.

“I hope that a positive resolution can be found which reflects the extremely difficult situation business owners, and their employees, are in. I am not looking for a blanket decision, just that the door can be opened for Revenue to engage with individual businesses on a case by case basis.”

Separately, it has emerged that women, who were on maternity leave in February but who have since returned to work, have also been excluded from the emergency support scheme as they were not on the company payroll at the end of February. Although they were employees at the time, they were in receipt of social welfare maternity pay and so were not included in the payroll data.

Many of those affected are among the lower paid, who are most vulnerable in the current economic shutdown.