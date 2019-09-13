Call centre group to create 200 jobs in Waterford

Contract call centre group, Emerald Contact Centre, said it will create 200 new jobs from its Waterford base over the coming three years.

The business, which provides customer care and sales support to financial, health and travel publications, said its workforce in the south-east will expand to 340 by 2021 with new jobs for agents with international languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, German, French and English.

Launched in 2015, the company said it will fill the first 50 roles by the end of this year having moved to new office space.

“Today’s announcement of 200 additional jobs is a testament to the calibre of people and skillset we have found here in the south east,” said Emerald president Roseann Miller, adding: “we fully expect this growth to continue”.

Emerald is a sister company of US-based TCC Maryland, a call centre operator which was founded in 2012. The company is ultimately controlled by Agora Publishing, one of the largest and most successful consumer newsletter publishers in the world.

“This is a terrific announcement for Waterford and the south east region,” said Denis Curran, IDA Ireland’s divisional head of regional development.

“Emerald Contact Centre has made great strides since establishing in Waterford four years ago. The 200 new jobs will greatly benefit the economies of Waterford and the wider south east region.”

Additionally on Friday, the IDA said Hermes Investment Management, an active asset manager, has created 11 new financial services roles with the opening of its new Dublin office.